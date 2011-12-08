COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Denmark's central bank is likely to cut interest rates later on Thursday, at least matching and possibly exceeding the quarter point reduction by the European Central Bank the same day, to curb the strong Danish crown, analysts said.

A Danish rate cut is virtually assured after the ECB cut its main rate by 25 basis points to 1.0 percent, with the only uncertainty being whether the Nationalbank will cut more deeply than the ECB, as it did in early November. An announcement is expected at 1500 GMT.

Nationalbank's fixed exchange-rate policy aims to keep the Danish crown steady within a narrow band to the euro, so the bank shadows ECB policy moves to maintain its interest rate differential with the euro zone.

"We expect the Danish central bank to copy the ECB's cut," Sydbank chief economist Jacob Graven said. "We don't expect any (extra) individual action by the Danish central bank today."

Graven did not rule out that the Danish bank could cut rates by 5 or 10 basis points more than the ECB, but said he did not believe the bank had been intervening heavily to weaken the crown in the past few weeks.

"So we do not think it is time for the Danish bank to move independently today," he said.

The Nationalbank intervened in the foreign exchange market in November to soften the crown, selling a net 10.7 billion Danish crowns ($1.93 billion) for other currencies, it said on Dec. 2.

All of 10 economists surveyed by Reuters this week expect the bank to cut rates, with six predicting a 25 basis points cut in the lending rate to 0.95 percent, three forecasting a 35 bps reduction to 0.85 percent and one a 30 bps cut to 0.90 percent.

"As always, the Nationalbank is expected to follow the ECB and reduce interest rates," Danske Bank chief analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen said in a note to clients. "But this time we expect an extraordinarily large Danish rate cut of 0.35 percentage point."

"It is our assessment that (investors') interest in Danish paper accelerated in November and December, which is also reflected in a strengthening of the Danish crown from 7.445 to the euro in mid-October to 7.434 now," Rasmussen said.

"For the Danish currency market that is a significant move."

Whether the Danish bank cuts by 25 basis points or more, the reduction would take the bank's main policy rate, the lending rate, which now stands at 1.20 percent, to an all-time low.

The previous low was 1.05 percent, where the lending rate stood from mid-January 2010 to April 2011, when the bank tightened in step with the ECB.

The bank is also expected to cut its secondary rates by the same amount as the lending rate. ($1 = 5.5552 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Catherine Evans)