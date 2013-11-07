(Adds details, quotes, background)
* Keeps main policy rate unchanged despite ECB rate cut
* Surprising but does not impact crown exchange rate
-analyst
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Nov 7 Denmark's central bank kept
interest rates unchanged on Thursday, surprising economists who
had expected a small cut after the European Central Bank trimmed
its main policy rate.
The Danish central bank, the Nationalbank, usually changes
rates in step with the ECB to help keep the crown currency
steady within its trading band against the euro.
The euro zone central bank surprised markets by lowering its
main policy rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent on Thursday.
That raised expectations the Nationalbank would also
announce a cut - of smaller magnitude, to avoid taking Denmark's
main lending rate into negative territory for the first time -
but it kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 0.20 percent.
The certificates of deposit rate was kept at a negative 0.10
percent and the current account rate at 0.0 percent.
Governor Lars Rohde was not available for comment.
"It is surprising but it will not have an impact on the
Danish crown's exchange rate," Nordea senior analyst Jan Storup
Nielsen said.
The Danish crown was trading at 7.4583 against
the euro at around 1525 GMT.
Nykredit said in a comment the unchanged rate was positive
for the Danish economy and the housing market. Denmark has
struggled to boost consumer confidence since a property bubble
burst in 2007, leaving many people wary of spending.
The central bank intervenes in the market, buying or selling
crowns for foreign currencies, to keep the crown in a narrow
band around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro. If such
intervention lacks teeth, it changes interest rates.
Storup Nielsen said the Nationalbank might have chosen not
to lower its rates so that it retains the scope to do so if the
ECB cuts further. The Danish central bank has said the lending
rate will remain in positive territory.
Denmark tracked ECB rates consistently until market concerns
about tensions in the euro zone ratcheted up towards the middle
of last year. In May of this year, the Nationalbank cut while
the ECB left borrowing costs unchanged..
In January, the central bank raised interest rates in a
policy switch backed by currency market intervention as it
sought to boost the crown.
It cut rates three times in total last year to curb strength
in the crown as fretful investors diversified out of euro assets
and into non-euro securities, including Danish bonds.
