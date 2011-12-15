* C.bank cuts lending rate by 10 bps to 0.7 pct

* Bank says cut follows intervention to curb crown

* Economists see further rates cuts ahead (Adds economist quotes, background, crown rate)

COPENHAGEN, Dec 15 Denmark's central bank cut interest rates for a second time in just a week on Thursday, trimming its benchmark rate to an all-time low of 0.7 percent to curb strength in the crown currency, with economists forecasting more cuts ahead.

The bank also said Denmark's domestic debt issuance requirement in 2012 would be low due to excess bond sales in 2011 -- a year when the euro crisis has driven demand for sovereign bonds from countries with high credit ratings outside the currency bloc, such as Denmark.

The Nationalbank, which runs a fixed exchange-rate policy to keep the crown steady versus the euro, cut the lending rate by 10 basis points after the local currency rallied on Thursday to test levels stronger than 7.43.

"The interest rate reduction follows the Nationalbank's purchase of foreign exchange in the market," the bank said in the statement, using its standard formula for saying it has been intervening to rein in the crown.

The bank intervenes to steady the crown. If that does not have the desired effect, it changes interest rates.

It provided no further explanation for the cut.

The bank also cut its certificates of deposit (CD) rate by 10 basis points to 0.30 percent and trimmed its current account rate by 5 bps to 0.25 percent.

The bank changes rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown steady within its allowed fluctuation band to the euro , which is plus or minus 2.25 percentage points around a central rate of 7.46038.

That means that the crown can fluctuate between 7.29252 and 7.62824 to the euro, though in practice the bank has kept a much tighter band in recent years.

The crown firmed through 7.43 to the euro on Thursday, touching 7.4295 before returning to 7.4307 by 1733 GMT.

The crown has strengthened as a result of increased foreign inflows of capital into Denmark as the euro zone crisis has deepened, economists said.

"The rate cut will probably not change the fact that the crown is very strong. So more rate cuts can be expected," Jyske Bank economist Niels Ronholt said in a note to clients.

Thursday's cut followed a bigger-than-expected 40 bps reduction on Dec. 8 and put the lending rate 30 bps below the euro zone's rate.

The Danish official rate has historically been above the European Central Bank's and earlier the Bundesbank's rate, but a 35 bps cut by the Nationalbank in November took it below the ECB's rate for the first time, to be followed by the two cuts in December.

"The speed of the Nationalbank's rate reductions paves the way for a discussion of where the bottom for the Danish lending rate lies," Nykredit Markets senior economist Tore Stramer said.

Nykredit's forecast is for the rate to be cut to 0.2 percent in the first quarter as a consequence of further rate reductions by the ECB, Stramer said. "But even without European rate cuts, the Nationalbank may reach that level."

Handelsbanken Capital Markets chief economist Jes Asmussen said: "With the latest development, it is obvious that Denmark is still seen as a safe alternative to euro assets, and we cannot rule out more negative sentiment around the euro that can lead to a need for more rate cuts."

In a separate semi-annual update of its debt management strategy, the central bank said Denmark would sell some domestic debt next year to finance its 2013 requirement.

High demand for debt perceived as safe has helped drive down Scandinavian borrowing costs this year. Neighbour and fellow euro-outsider Sweden sold five-year bonds at record low yields just over 1 percent on Wednesday - down from 3.1 percent when it sold the same bond in April.

The Danish bank said it planned no changes to key on-the-run bond issues in the first half of 2012, but would offer a new 10-year inflation-linked government bond as a supplement and maintain the T-bill programme at the current level. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hugh Lawson/Ruth Pitchford/John Stonestreet)