* CBank earlier intervened in forex market to bolster
currency
* Raises main policy rate by 10 bps to 0.30 pct
* Raises CD rate by 10 bps to -0.10 pct
* Keeps current account rate unchanged at zero
* Earlier intervened directly in market to bolster crown
(Adds details, background, comments)
COPENHAGEN, Jan 24 Denmark's central bank raised
interest rates on Thursday, in a policy switch backed by
currency market intervention as it sought to boost the crown
against a modest economic backdrop that points to further hikes.
The Nationalbank, whose policy cornerstone is to keep the
local currency steady within a narrow band against the
euro, raised both its main lending rate and certificate of
deposit rate by 10 basis points, to 0.30 percent and minus 0.10
percent respectively.
The hikes were the first since the bank ended a cycle of
rates cuts in July.
They reflected recent strength in the euro, which has risen
on market hopes the worst of the euro zone's debt crisis may be
over. On Thursday, the common currency traded close to 11-month
highs against the dollar and 20-month highs against the yen.
Denmark is flirting with recession, and analysts said a
series of further increases may be triggered if the country
becomes less of a draw for investors.
"We do not expect this to be the last Danish interest rate
hikes. We expect one more during the first half of the year,"
said Danske Bank chief economist Steen Bocian
"...But as always this will depend on the currency flow. If
...the outflow from the Danish crown continues, it could be that
we will have one, two, three or four more hikes."
The crown rose to a session high against the euro after the
rate rise, with the common currency falling to a low
of 7.4612 crowns from around 7.4619.
Denmark tracked European Central Bank rates consistently
until market concerns about tensions in the euro zone ratcheted
up towards the middle of last year. In May, the Nationalbank
cutting rates while the ECB left them unchanged.
In all, it cut rates three times last year to curb strength
in the crown as fretful investors diversified out of euro assets
and into non-euro securities, including Danish bonds.
But Denmark has also struggled. Its triple A-rated economy
is expected to have contracted by 0.4 percent in 2012 and, in a
forecast slashed last month, grow little more than 1.0 percent
this year.
Private consumption has been anaemic despite the record-low
interest rates, partly as a consequence of a burst property
bubble that left many households indebted and wary of spending.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on
Thursday it expected Denmark to return to economic growth this
year, aided by a pick-up in household spending.
STEADYING THE CROWN
Thursday's policy switch towards higher borrowing costs
"should be seen in the light of the fact that Denmark throughout
the financial crisis has been viewed as a safe harbour," said
chief analyst at BRFkredit, Mikkel Hoegh.
"The markets are seeing an increasing willingness to take on
risk, which is why investors increasingly buy other papers than
safe Danish bonds."
Using its normal formula for saying that it had been
intervening in the market to steady the crown, the Nationalbank
said in a statement the rate hike "follows Danmarks
Nationalbank's sale of foreign exchange in the market,"
The central bank, which aims to keep the crown trading 2.25
percentage points either said of a central rate of 7.46038
against the euro, kept its current account rate, another
secondary rate, unchanged at zero.
It introduced a negative secondary rate for the first time
in its history when it cut the CD rate by 25 basis points to
minus 0.20 percent in July, when investors fearful of more
turmoil in the euro zone were piling into non-euro assets.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende, Johan Ahlander and Shida
Chayesteh; Editing by John Stonestreet)