By Sabina Zawadzki

COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Denmark's central bank raised its main interest rate on Thursday to keep its currency in a tight range against the euro, in a rare step taken independently of action by the European Central Bank, with which it usually moves in lockstep.

In its first move since last February, the bank raised its certificate of deposit rate to minus 0.65 percent from minus 0.75 percent. It left its lending and discount rates at 0.05 percent and 0.00 percent, respectively.

It uses the deposit rate, the return banks get for parking money with it for one week, as one way to maintain the Danish crown's long-held peg to the euro. The central bank also frequently intervenes in foreign currency markets.

Thursday's move follows nine consecutive months of interventions to bolster the crown as well as Denmark failing to act when the ECB cut rates on Dec. 3.

The rate hike is also out of step with neighbouring Sweden, which has been battling flat or falling consumer prices and said earlier this week it was ready to intervene in currency markets despite the fact that the Swedish crown floats freely.

The Danish crown has traded around 7.4610 per euro in recent days, close to its central parity rate of 7.46038, although it strengthened to a two-month high at 7.4575 following the rate decision.

The central bank has no fixed schedule of meetings and never gives guidance on monetary policy. But many analysts had expected Thursday's move in view of the amounts the central bank has spent on intervention.

"Whether today's rate hike will be followed by further rate hikes will depend entirely on the future development of the Danish crown against the euro. In our main scenario we do not expect that further rate increases will be required on this side of summer," said Nordea's chief analyst, Jan Storup Nielsen.

DENMARK WINS 'CROWN WAR'

Denmark began diverging from European Central Bank actions at the start of last year when the crown came under huge upward pressure from investors believing the country would drop the euro peg, days after Switzerland scrapped its cap on the franc against the shared currency.

That pressure eased after four rate cuts in January and February, massive interventions and other moves such as the suspension of government bond issues. On April 2 the crown hit its weakest point against the euro in 14 years.

Since then, the central bank has gradually depleted its foreign currency reserves as it fights the weakness of the crown through intervention.

"Today's interest rate announcement is yet another sign that the crown war has found its final closure," said Christian Heinig, chief economist at Realkredit Danmark, referring to the pressure on the currency in the wake of Switzerland's move.

"A closure was already indicated in 2015 as foreign exchange reserves declined, and it became even more evident in December when the central bank did not copy the interest rate cut from the European Central Bank," he said.

Data issued on Tuesday showed the bank's reserves fell by almost 50 billion crowns in December, the largest drop since Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008.

Its reserves are now lower than at the end of 2014, when the crown began to strengthen causing the central bank to pump crowns into the market by buying foreign currency, thus building the reserves to record highs.

Reserves fell by 49 billion crowns to 434.9 billion crowns ($62.7 billion) in December from 483.9 billion crowns at the end of November having peaked at 737 billion crowns last March.

Under the European Union's Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark, an EU member but euro zone outsider, has agreed to keep the crown within 2.25 percent of the parity rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In practice, the crown has not moved more than 0.5 percent either side of that rate.

"Central bank head Lars Rohde can now be euphoric after the victory. The war on the crown, which raged in the beginning of 2015, is now over with the Central Bank as a clear winner," Sydbank's chief economist, Jacob Graven, said. (Additional reporting by Teis Jensen and Annabela Nielsen, editing by Hugh Lawson)