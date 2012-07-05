COPENHAGEN, July 5 Denmark's central bank cut interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday to mirror a European Central Bank reduction earlier in the day and raised the limits on the amount banks can hold in the current account at the central bank.

The current account limits were lifted in connection with the Nationalbank's reduction of its certificates of deposit (CD) rate into negative territory for the first time, to 0.20 percent.

The bank cut its main policy rate, the lending rate by 25 basis points to 0.20 percent and left its current account rate unchanged at 0.0 percent.

"In connection with the introduction of a negative interest rate on certificates of deposit the current account limits will be revised upward," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

The bank which sets limits for the amounts individual banks can hold in the current account raised the total limit for the sector to 69.7 billion Danish crowns ($11.82 billion) from 23.15 billion, the bank showed in a spreadsheet on its website. ($1 = 5.8977 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)