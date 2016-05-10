COPENHAGEN May 10 Negative interest rates could
create a housing bubble in Denmark, leaving households exposed
to the risk of unsustainable debts once borrowing costs rise
again, the OECD said on Tuesday while cutting its growth
forecast for the country.
Along with central banks in Switzerland, Sweden and Japan,
Denmark has cut base rates deep into negative territory. They
currently stand at -0.65 percent, having been as low as -0.75
percent until January.
While negative rates have had a limited impact on economic
growth in Denmark, there has been an inflow of money into Danish
assets, including real estate.
"The very low interest rate environment may contribute to
the building up of risks, notably in the housing market," the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in a
report on Denmark's economy.
Much of Danes' wealth lies in housing and they are the most
indebted among members of the OECD. Those debt levels should be
reduced, the organisation said.
"Negative interest rates are contributing to the risk of
building up a new bubble in the housing market and may be
encouraging excessive risk-taking by households and the
financial sector," it said.
The organisation cut its economic growth forecast for 2016
to 1 percent from 1.8 percent, citing Denmark's fragile recovery
and GDP per capita still below pre-crisis levels.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by John
Stonestreet)