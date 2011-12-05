* Bernstein says bank has no target for forex reserves
By Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Dec 5 Danish central bank
chief Nils Bernstein played down on Monday speculation that the
bank aimed to build up Denmark's foreign exchange reserves in a
bid to protect the Danish currency from any broader sell-off of
European assets.
The bank threw money at the crown to protect it from the
fallout of 2008's financial turmoil and some analysts say
building up a warchest to defend it again may explain why it has
not cut interest rates in recent weeks.
But Bernstein reiterated saw no need to raise the current
level of reserves, which have more than tripled from a 2008 low
equivalent of 132 billion crowns.
"I have no wish for the currency reserve to grow further,"
Bernstein told Reuters on the sidelines of the Danish Bankers
Association's annual meeting.
"We have no particular goal for the reserve, apart from it
being large enough to counter problems."
The bank intervenes in the foreign exchange market, using
the reserves to buy or sell Danish crowns to strengthen or
weaken the currency according to its mandate to keep the crown
steady within its ERM-2 band to the euro.
If such intervention fails to have the desired effect, the
Nationalbank changes interest rates.
The foreign exchange reserves fell by the equivalent of 22.2
billion crowns in November to 467.7 billion crowns ($84.49
billion), despite the bank's net sale of 10.7 billion crowns for
foreign currencies to weaken the crown, official data showed on
Dec. 2.
The reserves fell in November as a result of repayment of
state debt, marking the second consecutive fall in the monthly
reserves figure, which had risen since May.
The reserves have risen more or less steadily since 2008,
and Bernstein told Reuters in an interview in December 2010 that
the bank had learned from that experience and was comfortable
with a higher level of reserves.
Economists widely expect the Danish central bank to cut
interest rates again soon, possibly this week, because of the
strength of the crown which over the past two weeks has traded
on the strong side of 7.44 to the euro.
The crown traded at 7.4343 to the euro at 1311 GMT.
The bank changes interest rates for the sole purpose of
keeping the crown within a plus or minus 2.25 percent band
around a central rate of 7.46038 to the euro.
That means the currency can fluctuate between 7.29252 and
7.62824 to the euro, though in practice the bank keeps a much
tighter range.
($1 = 5.5355 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende and Ole Mikkelsen; Writing by John
Acher; editing by Patrick Graham)