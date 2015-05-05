COPENHAGEN May 5 Denmark's central bank sold foreign currency to strengthen the crown in April for the first time in over a year, marking a victory over speculators who had pushed the currency hard against its upper range against the euro.

Central bank data showed its foreign reserves fell for the first time since May 2014 to 704.5 billion crowns ($105 billion) from a record 737.1 billion crowns after the central bank bought 33.9 billion crowns using its foreign reserves. ($1 = 6.6844 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki and Alexander Tange)