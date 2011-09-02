COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves rose by 18.8 billion crowns in August to 475.7 billion Danish crowns ($91.0 billion), the central bank said on Friday.

The bank intervened in the forex market in August to soften the crown, selling a net 11.2 billion crowns for other currencies, it said in a statement.

On Aug. 25 the central bank, the Nationalbank, cut two secondary interest rates by 10 basis points to curb the strength of the crown and said the rate reduction followed intervention in the market to curb the crown's strength.

European Union member but euro zone outsider Denmark's policy of holding the crown steady against the euro means that the central bank shifts interest rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro . ($1 = 5.228 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)