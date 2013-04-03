COPENHAGEN, April 3 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves fell to 481.9 billion crowns ($82.99 billion) in March from 483.2 billion crowns a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Nationalbank also said it did not intervene in the foreign exchange market in March, showing it left its monetary policy tool untouched.

European Union member but euro zone outsider Denmark's policy of holding the crown steady against the euro means that the central bank shifts rates for the main purpose of keeping the currency close to central parity of 7.46038 per euro . ($1 = 5.8065 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Catherine Evans)