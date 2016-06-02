BRIEF- New Equity Ventures unit acquires IT company via non-cash issue
* Said on Wednesday its wholly-owned subsidiary, B18 Invest IV AB, had acquired Ayima Holding Ltd
COPENHAGEN, June 2 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves rose to 426.9 billion Danish crowns ($64.1 billion) in May from 403.5 billion crowns a month earlier.
The central bank intervened in the foreign exchange market by buying foreign currency for 23.6 billion crowns in May to keep the currency stable against the euro, it said.
The central bank uses intervention as one tool to control the rate of the currency, which is pegged to the euro. ($1 = 6.6625 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)
OSLO, Feb 2 DNB, Norway's largest bank, said it would focus on a "robust" dividend payouts ahead, flush from reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and lower-than-expected loan losses on Thursday.
* For 2016, Wereldhave Belgium posts a profit of 66.2 million euros ($71.4 million) versus 49.4 million euros in 2015