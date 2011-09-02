* Forex reserves climb to record 475.7 bln DKK

* C.bank intervened for 11.2 bln DKK to soften crown

* Economists say a further rate cut could come soon (Adds details, quotes)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 2 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves rose by a hefty 18.8 billion crowns in August to a new record 475.7 billion crowns ($91.0 billion) as the central bank sold crowns to weaken the Danish currency, the bank said on Friday.

The crown has recovered to levels seen before the bank's August rate cut after weakening only temporarily, so the central bank could cut rates again before long.

The bank intervened in the forex market in August to soften the crown, selling a net 11.2 billion crowns for other currencies, the Nationalbank said in a statement.

The reserves grew by 7.1 billion crowns as a result of net government borrowing abroad, the bank said.

On Aug. 25 the central bank, the Nationalbank, cut two secondary interest rates by 10 basis points to curb the strength of the crown and said the rate reduction followed intervention in the market to soften the currency.

The bank said then that short euro rates had fallen and the widened spread to equivalent Danish rates tended to strengthen the crown so it had intervened in the foreign exchange market.

European Union member but euro zone outsider Denmark's policy of holding the crown steady against the euro means the central bank shifts rates for the sole purpose of keeping the crown around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro.

The bank can intervene in the market, buying or selling crowns for other currencies to boost or weaken it. If such operations fail to have the desired effect, it changes interest rates.

"The interest rate reduction has had the sought-after effect that the rate spread between short Danish market rates and short market rates in the euro zone has narrowed," Nordea Markets senior analyst Troels Theill Eriksen said in a note to clients.

"But on the other hand, the immediate weakening of the crown was temporary, and the crown is now roughly at the same level as before the rate reduction," Eriksen said.

The crown firmed to 7.4491 to the euro by 1452 GMT from 7.4495 just before the central bank's announcement.

"So the (strengthening) pressure on the crown is not over," Eriksen added, "and it is still on the cards that there could be a further rate reduction before long."

After the financial crisis, the central bank intentionally built up its forex reserves by taking loans and intervening, but the bank probably sees no need to build up the reserves further beyond the current record-high levels.

For that reason, the bank would probably intervene only to a limited extent going forward before it would change rates, Eriksen said.

"We believe that they will only intervene for 5-10 billion before another rate cut if necessary," he said.

"Looking at today's figures with intervention of 11 billion, one could think that they had a target of around 10 billion and then cut."

The reserves have risen every month this year and last slipped in December. ($1 = 5.228 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)