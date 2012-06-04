* Reserves climb to new peak of 502.4 bln DKK
* Central bank intervened heavily to curb the crown
* Economists say next rate cut could come this week
COPENHAGEN, June 4 Denmark's foreign exchange
reserves jumped to a record high above 500 billion Danish crowns
($83.2 billion) in May as the central bank intervened the most
in two years to stem the strength of the currency - and it may
well keep on doing so.
Changes in the reserves are a pointer to interest rate
settings if they stem from intervention because the Nationalbank
usually follows up with rate moves to maintain the currency peg.
Last month it cut rates twice in one week, with the most
recent cut of 15 basis points on May 31, and pointed to the
possibility of negative rates.
The Danish crown has appreciated strongly in recent weeks to
five-month highs around 7.43 to the euro as the euro zone crisis
has deepened and wary investors have dumped euro assets in
favour of non-euro securities such as Danish bonds.
That could mean more interventions and rate moves to come.
"The Nationalbank is fighting a tough battle to keep the
Danish crown stable against the euro," Nordea senior analyst Jan
Storup Nielsen said.
"With the continued high demand for the Danish crown, the
Nationalbank must soon intervene again - both by raising the
foreign exchange reserves further and later in the week probably
by carrying out further rate reductions," Nielsen said.
The reserves rose by 20.5 billion crowns in May to a new
peak of 502.4 billion crowns, the central bank said on Monday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been
for a rise to 512.0 billion crowns.
The Nationalbank said it sold a net 29.6 billion crowns for
other currencies last month to steady the crown in line with its
mandate.
It was the heaviest intervention in a single month since May
2010, Nordea's Nielsen said in a note to clients.
Nykredit Markets senior economist Tore Stramer said the
bank's big purchases of currency for crowns should be seen in
light of "a massive capital inflow from abroad, which has led to
a strengthening of the Danish crown."
Economists have said that the bank could cut rates again
soon, possibly on Wednesday in connection with the European
Central Bank's rate meeting if the ECB reduces rates.
The central bank cut its main policy rate, the lending rate
to an all-time low of 0.45 percent from 0.60 percent on Thursday
last week, and lowered its certificates of deposit rate by 15
basis points to 0.05 percent and its current account rate by the
same amount to nil.
Especially for the two secondary rates, last week's cut has
brought the prospect of negative rates into view because the
Nationalbank changes its rates simultaneously.
"The Nationalbank may need to cut the deposit rate to below
zero if the current spread between the deposit and lending rate
is to be maintained," Stramer said.
"If last week's rate cut does not succeed in slowing down
the capital inflow into Denmark and thereby ease the pressure on
the crown, the Nationalbank will not refrain from cutting the
deposit rate to below zero," he said.
European Union member but euro zone outsider Denmark's
policy of holding the crown steady against the euro means that
the central bank shifts interest rates for the sole purpose of
keeping the crown around its central parity of 7.46038 per euro
.
The bank can use reserves to defend the peg with an allowed
fluctuation band of plus or minus 2.25 percent around its
central parity, though in practice the bank keeps a tighter
range. If intervention is not effective, the bank changes rates.
($1 = 6.0103 Danish crowns)
