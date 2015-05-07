AALBORG, Denmark May 7 Denmark's central bank will for the time being respond to any further downward pressure on the crown currency with foreign exchange interventions rather than interest rate hikes, its governor said on Thursday.

Speculative trades forced Denmark's crown, which is pegged to the euro, hard up against the upper limit of the peg earlier this year.

Investors were pouring money in to Danish assets, betting Denmark would drop the three-decade-old peg after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc against the euro in mid-January and the European Central Bank announced a 1 trillion euro stimulus programme.

That forced the central bank, which views the peg as its policy cornerstone, to take steps to protect it, selling crowns and cutting base interest rates four times in three weeks during January and February to a record low of -0.75.

That eased investment flows into crowns, and the central bank became a net seller of foreign currency in April.

Governor Per Callesen told Reuters on Thursday it would be "natural" for the bank to allow the exchange reserves to fall further before rates were raised again.

"We'll do whatever it takes to keep the crown stable against the euro and if that requires a long period at the current level of interest rates then we will do it," he said.

The central bank sold 275 billion Danish crowns ($41.6 billion) in January and February, driving Denmark's foreign reserves to a record high of 737.1 billion crowns in March.

On Tuesday, data showed the foreign reserves fell in April, for the first time since May 2014, to 704.5 billion Danish crowns.

($1 = 6.6171 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by John Stonestreet)