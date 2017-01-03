BRIEF-China Success Finance Group says Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement
* Success Guarantee entered into JV agreement with Shengshi Success Investment
COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Denmark's foreign exchange reserves rose by 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($250.72 million) to 451.6 billion month-on-month in December after the central bank said it intervened for the first time since the Brexit vote in June.
The central bank said it sold 700 million crowns in the foreign exchange market in December, as the currency - seen by some investors as a hedge against political uncertainty in the euro zone - hit a 4-year high against the euro. ($1 = 7.1793 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Louise Ireland)
BOSTON, Jan 25 State Street Corp executives on Wednesday moved to soften the blow of losing $1 trillion in BlackRock assets to a rival by saying the move was not part of a broader trend.
MOSCOW, Jan 25 President Vladimir Putin told trading giant Glencore, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, and Italian bank Intesa their businesses in Russia would be successful after they took part in the privatisation of a stake in Rosneft.