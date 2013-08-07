COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 4.7 percent in July from a year earlier to 26.6 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday. The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 28.0 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks. Danish retail sales fell 2.0 percent in June year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on July 26. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)