BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Nov 8 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, increased by 0.8 percent in October from a year earlier to 24.2 billion Danish crowns ($4.47 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases also rose from the previous month when they totalled 23.4 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.
Danish retail sales fell 1.2 percent in September year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on Nov. 1.
The statistics office's retail sales figures for October are due on Dec. 1. ($1 = 5.414 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i