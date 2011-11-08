COPENHAGEN Nov 8 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, increased by 0.8 percent in October from a year earlier to 24.2 billion Danish crowns ($4.47 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases also rose from the previous month when they totalled 23.4 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.

Danish retail sales fell 1.2 percent in September year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on Nov. 1.

The statistics office's retail sales figures for October are due on Dec. 1. ($1 = 5.414 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)