COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Retail purchases with
the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 2.1 percent in
November from a year earlier to 24.2 billion Danish crowns
($4.37 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases were unchanged in November from October,
said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.
Danish retail sales fell 3.6 percent in October
year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on
Dec 1. November retail sales figures from the
statistics agency are due on Jan. 10.
($1 = 5.5355 Danish crowns)
