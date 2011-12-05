COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 2.1 percent in November from a year earlier to 24.2 billion Danish crowns ($4.37 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases were unchanged in November from October, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.

Danish retail sales fell 3.6 percent in October year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on Dec 1. November retail sales figures from the statistics agency are due on Jan. 10. ($1 = 5.5355 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)