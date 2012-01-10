COPENHAGEN Jan 10 Retail purchases with
the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 3.8 percent in
December from a year earlier to 30.4 billion Danish crowns
($5.21 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on
Tuesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they
totalled 24.2 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by
Danish banks.
Danish retail sales fell 1.8 percent in November
year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on
Tuesday.
The statistics office's retail sales figures for December
are due on Feb. 1.
($1 = 5.8376 Danish crowns)
