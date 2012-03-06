COPENHAGEN, March 6 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 3.8 percent in February from a year earlier to 21.6 billion Danish crowns ($3.84 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales fell 2.6 percent in January year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on March 1.

The statistics office's retail sales figures for February are due on April 2. ($1 = 5.6178 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)