Hilton's revenue rises 2.2 pct on higher bookings and prices
Feb 15 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a 2.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as more people booked its rooms at higher prices.
COPENHAGEN, July 5 The value of retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 4.6 percent in June from a year earlier to 27.3 billion Danish crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Thursday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Danish retail sales fell 0.2 percent in May year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on June 22. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.
DEOBAND, India/NEW DELHI, Feb 15 Indians voted on Wednesday in the second round of a state election that is the biggest test of support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he rose to power three years ago, as controversy raged over the illegal publication of an exit poll.