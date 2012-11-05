COPENHAGEN Nov 5 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 6.2 percent in October from a year earlier to 25.6 billion crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 24.5 billion, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.

Danish retail sales fell 1.4 percent in September year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on October 22.

