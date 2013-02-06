COPENHAGEN Feb 6 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 4.4 percent in January from a year earlier to 23.7 billion crowns, card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 30.8 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.

(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)