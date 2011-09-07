COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, grew 2.9 percent in August from a year earlier to 24.9 billion Danish crowns ($4.7 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 24.7 billion crowns, said Nets, which is owned by Danish banks.

Danish retail sales fell 4.2 percent in July year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on Sept. 1.

The statistics office's retail sales figures for August are due on Oct. 3. ($1 = 5.307 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)