COPENHAGEN, May 1 The Danish retail sales index rose 1.2 percent in March from the same month a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Retail sales rose 0.2 percent in March from February, Statistics Denmark said.

March 2012 Feb 2012 Pct change yr/yr +1.2 -0.2* Pct change mth/mth +0.2 +0.1**

* Revised from an initial figure of negative 0.5 percent.

** Revised from an initial figure of negative 0.1 percent.

(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)