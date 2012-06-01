COPENHAGEN, June 1 The Danish retail sales index fell 6.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

Retail sales fell 1.0 percent in April from March, Statistics Denmark said.

April 2012 March 2012 Pct change yr/yr -6.4 +0.3* Pct change mth/mth -1.0 +0.5**

* Revised from an initial figure of +1.2 percent.

** Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 percent.

FORECAST

Economists surveyed by Reuters had estimated on average April retail sales at 1.2 percent.

For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk