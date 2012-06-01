COPENHAGEN, June 1 The Danish retail sales index
fell 6.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the statistics
office said on Friday.
Retail sales fell 1.0 percent in April from March,
Statistics Denmark said.
April 2012 March 2012
Pct change yr/yr -6.4 +0.3*
Pct change mth/mth -1.0 +0.5**
* Revised from an initial figure of +1.2 percent.
** Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 percent.
FORECAST
Economists surveyed by Reuters had estimated on average
April retail sales at 1.2 percent.
For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can
click on www.dst.dk
