COPENHAGEN, June 22 The Danish retail sales index fell 0.2 p ercent in M ay from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

Retail sales rose 0.2 percent in May from April, Statistics Denmark said.

May 2012 April 2012 Pct change yr/yr -0.2 -6.5* Pct change mth/mth +0.2 -1.0

* Revised from an initial figure of negative 6.4 percent.

(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)