COPENHAGEN, Aug 22 The Danish retail sales index fell 2 .6 p ercent in J uly from a year earlier, the statistics office said on We dnesda y. Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in July from June , Statistics Denmark said. July 2012 June 2012 Pct change yr/yr -2.6 -1.0* Pct change mth/mth -0.2 -0.2** * Revised from an initial figure of -1.0 percent. ** Revised from an initial figure of -0.3 percent. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)