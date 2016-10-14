COPENHAGEN Oct 14 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5 percent in September from a year earlier to 29.8 billion Danish crowns ($4.49 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 0.2 percent in August year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Sept. 22. ($1 = 6.6427 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Kevin Liffey)