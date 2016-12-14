UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN Dec 14 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5.8 percent in November from a year earlier to 30.1 billion Danish crowns ($4.30 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
"Consumption was driven partly by 'Black Friday' and 'Cyber Monday', which are two initiatives in the retail sector, which now marks the start of the Christmas shopping season," Nets said in a press release.
($1 = 6.9930 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources