UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
COPENHAGEN, March 20 The Danish retail sales index rose 0.8 percent in February from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.
Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in February from January, Statistics Denmark said.
Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Pct change yr/yr +0.8 +2.6** Pct change mth/mth -0.2 +0.1*** **Revised from an initial figure of +2.4 ***Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 For further details in Danish www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources