COPENHAGEN, March 20 The Danish retail sales index rose 0.8 percent in February from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday.

Retail sales fell 0.2 percent in February from January, Statistics Denmark said.

Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Pct change yr/yr +0.8 +2.6** Pct change mth/mth -0.2 +0.1*** **Revised from an initial figure of +2.4 ***Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 For further details in Danish www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen)