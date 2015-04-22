COPENHAGEN, April 22 The Danish retail sales index rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in March from February, Statistics Denmark said.

Mar 2015 Feb 2015 Pct change yr/yr +2.7 +0.9** Pct change mth/mth +0.5 -0.1*** **Revised from an initial figure of +0.8 ***Revised from an initial figure of -0.2 For further details in Danish www.dst.dk (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)