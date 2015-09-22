COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 The Danish retail sales index rose 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

Retail sales fell 0.1 percent in August from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said.

Aug 2014 July 2014

Pct. change yr/yr +0.2 +3.7**

Pct. change mth/mth -0.1 +0.5

** Revised from an initial figure of +3.4 percent.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Alexander Tange)