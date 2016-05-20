COPENHAGEN, May 20 The Danish retail sales index rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. Retail sales rose 1.0 percent in April from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. April 2016 March 2016 Pct. change yr/yr +1.1 -3.0** Pct. change mth/mth +1.0 -0.8*** ** Revised from an initial figure of -3.1 percent. *** Revised from an initial figure of -1.0 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen)