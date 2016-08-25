COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 The Danish retail sales index fell 2.0 percent in July from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Thursday. Retail sales fell 0.6 percent in July from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. July 2016 June 2016 Pct. change yr/yr -2.0 +1.8 Pct. change mth/mth -0.6 +0.2 For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)