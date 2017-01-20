COPENHAGEN, Jan 20 The Danish retail sales index was unchanged in December from a year earlier, the statistics office said on Friday. Retail sales fell 1.1 percent in December from the previous month, Statistics Denmark said. Dec 2016 Nov 2016 Pct. change yr/yr +0.0 +2.6 Pct. change mth/mth -1.1 -0.1** ** Revised from an initial figure of +0.2 percent. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Terje Solsvik)