COPENHAGEN Jan 13 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 2.2 percent in December from a year earlier to 35.4 billion Danish crowns ($5.06 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Friday.

That brings purchases for the whole year to 355 billion crowns, up 3.7 percent from 2015, Nets said.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures. ($1 = 6.9959 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)