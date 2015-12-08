COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 8.1 percent in November from a year earlier to 30.2 billion Danish crowns ($4.4 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Tuesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 2.5 percent in October year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on November 20.

($1 = 6.8622 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)