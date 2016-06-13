COPENHAGEN, June 13 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5.8 percent in May from a year earlier to 33 billion Danish crowns ($5 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 1.1 percent in April year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on May 20. ($1 = 6.6012 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)