COPENHAGEN, July 13 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 7.6 percent in June from a year earlier to 33.5 billion Danish crowns ($4.98 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Danish retail sales rose 0.3 percent in May year-on-year, data from Statistics Denmark showed on June 22.

($1 = 6.7219 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)