COPENHAGEN, March 22 Danish warships will be a
target for Russian nuclear weapons if the Scandinavian country
joins NATO's missile defence programme, Russia's ambassador to
Denmark told the newspaper Jyllands-Posten.
Mikhail Vanin said he did not think the Danes fully
understood the consequences if it went ahead with a decision to
join the programme.
"If that happens, Danish warships will be targets for
Russian nuclear missiles," Vanin said in an interview published
on Saturday.
Denmark said in August it would contribute to the missile
shield with radar capacity on some of its warships.
Tensions between Moscow and the West have grown since the
imposition of economic sanctions on Russia over a pro-Russian
rebellion in eastern Ukraine. NATO has recorded increased
activity by the Russian navy and air force in the Nordic region.
No missiles are to be placed on Danish soil under the NATO
programme, but perhaps long term in Greenland, a part of the
kingdom, according to Jyllands-Posten.
The shield was intended to defend Europe from a potential
missile threat from Iran. Moscow says the system will undermine
Russia's nuclear deterrent because it could also enable the West
to shoot down Russian missiles.
"Denmark will become a part of the threat against Russia. It
will be less peaceful, and relations with Russia will be
damaged," Vanin said, adding that Russia has missiles which
would be able to penetrate the future missile shield.
Denmark's foreign minister Martin Lidegaard said Vanin's
comments were unacceptable.
"Russia knows very well that NATO's missile defence is not
aimed at them," Lidegaard told Jyllands-Posten.
U.S. Air Force General Philip Breedlove told a Brussels
conference on Sunday that the comments from the Russian
ambassador were the "next step" in a campaign against countries
that joined the shield.
"Romania came under great pressure when they became a part
of the (missile shield). Poland is coming under great pressure
and now anyone else who wants to join in to this defensive
capability will come under this diplomatic and political
pressure," Breedlove said without naming Russia.
