(Adds NATO reaction paragraphs 5-7)
COPENHAGEN, March 22 Russia threatened to aim
nuclear missiles at Danish warships if Denmark joins NATO's
missile defence system, in comments Copenhagen called
unacceptable and NATO said would not contribute to peace.
Denmark said in August it would contribute radar capacity on
some of its warships to the missile shield, which the Western
alliance says is designed to protect members from missile
launches from countries like Iran.
Moscow opposes the system, arguing that it could reduce the
effectiveness of its own nuclear arsenal, leading to a new Cold
War-style arms race.
In an interview in the newspaper Jyllands-Posten, the
Russian ambassador to Denmark, Mikhail Vanin, said he did not
think Danes fully understood the consequences of joining the
programme.
"If that happens, Danish warships will be targets for
Russian nuclear missiles," Vanin told the newspaper.
Asked to respond, NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said
Denmark was a staunch member of the alliance and NATO would
defend all allies against any threat.
"We have made clear that NATO's ballistic missile defence is
not directed at Russia or any country, but is meant to defend
against missile threats. This decision was taken a long time
ago, so we are surprised at the timing, tone and content of the
statements made by Russia's ambassador to Denmark," she said.
"Such statements do not inspire confidence or contribute to
predictability, peace or stability," she added.
Tensions between Moscow and the West have grown since the
imposition of economic sanctions on Russia over a pro-Russian
rebellion in eastern Ukraine. NATO has recorded increased
activity by the Russian navy and air force in the Nordic region.
No missiles are to be placed on Danish soil under the NATO
programme, but they could be deployed some day in Greenland, a
part of the kingdom, according to Jyllands-Posten.
"Denmark will become a part of the threat against Russia. It
will be less peaceful, and relations with Russia will be
damaged," Vanin said, adding that Russia has missiles which
would be able to penetrate the future missile shield.
Denmark's foreign minister Martin Lidegaard said Vanin's
comments were unacceptable.
"Russia knows very well that NATO's missile defence is not
aimed at them," Lidegaard told Jyllands-Posten.
NATO's top military commander, U.S. Air Force General Philip
Breedlove, told a Brussels conference on Sunday that the
comments from the Russian ambassador were the "next step" in a
campaign against countries that joined the shield.
"Romania came under great pressure when they became a part
of the (missile shield). Poland is coming under great pressure
and now anyone else who wants to join in to this defensive
capability will come under this diplomatic and political
pressure," Breedlove said.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, additional reporting by Adrian Croft
in Brussels; Editing by Peter Graff)