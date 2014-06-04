COPENHAGEN, June 4 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 5.4 percent in May from a year earlier to 29.0 billion Danish crowns ($5.29 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The debit card figures are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases rose from the previous month when they totalled 28.2 billion crowns, Nets said.

Danish retail sales rose 2.6 percent in April year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on May 22.

($1 = 5.4798 Danish Krones) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)