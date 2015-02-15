COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Danish police have identified the gunman believed responsible for two deadly shootings in Copenhagen and believe he may have been inspired by last month's Islamist militant attack on French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a spokesman said on Sunday.

Police shot dead the man early on Sunday and said there was no indication that the suspect, who has been known to intelligence services earlier, was acting in concert with others.

Police have not released the man's identity and declined to reveal any information about him.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)