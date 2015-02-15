BRIEF-Chorus Ltd prices shares under dividend reinvestment plan
* Price at which shares will be allotted under Chorus' dividend reinvestment plan for FY17 interim dividend is NZ$4.0443 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Feb 15 Danish police have identified the gunman believed responsible for two deadly shootings in Copenhagen and believe he may have been inspired by last month's Islamist militant attack on French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a spokesman said on Sunday.
Police shot dead the man early on Sunday and said there was no indication that the suspect, who has been known to intelligence services earlier, was acting in concert with others.
Police have not released the man's identity and declined to reveal any information about him.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
March 27 Uber Technologies Inc put its self-driving cars back on the road on Monday, voicing confidence in its autonomous vehicle program three days after one of its cars was involved in a crash in Tempe, Arizona.