Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Denmark's Socialist People's Party (SF) will leave the government, television channel TV2 News said on Thursday.
The resignation follows disagreement over a planned sale of a quarter of state-owned utility DONG Energy to a group of investors lead by Goldman Sachs.
The resignation does not necessarily mean the government, which also consists of the Social Liberal Party and Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt's Social Democrats, will step down. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.