COPENHAGEN Jan 30 Denmark's Socialist People's
Party said on Thursday it would continue to support the ruling
coalition, even after it leaves it, meaning the government will
not fall.
Party leader Annette Vilhelmsen confirmed TV reports that
she was quitting the coalition following disagreement over a
planned sale of a quarter of state-owned utility DONG Energy
to a group of investors lead by Goldman Sachs
..
But she told journalists she would continue to support Prime
Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt's centre-left government from
outside the coalition.
Vilhelmsen added she would step down as party chairman.