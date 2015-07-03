(Refiles to remove extra character in headline)

COPENHAGEN, July 3 Cash rich Danish companies in an era of negative interest rates may be paying more tax than they owe to take advantage of the better rates paid by the taxman on overpayments.

Danish companies paid 21.6 billion Danish crowns ($3.2 billion) in corporate taxes in March, approximately double of average for the same month over the last ten years, a report from the Danish Ministry of Taxation showed.

"The rise in companies tax payment might be due to negative interest rates on deposits in banks but we also think companies expect higher profits," Rasmus Igum from the Danish Ministry of Taxation said.

None of the 40 biggest companies in Denmark have said they expect to double profits in 2015 which could justify the jump in tax payments.

Companies can receive up to 1.3 percent interest on tax overpayments, while Denmark's biggest financial institution, Dansk Bank and other major banks introduced negative interest rates for some corporate clients earlier this year after the central bank cut its deposit rate to -0.75 percent.

The banks have passed on some of that bill to clients with excess capital.

Companies in Denmark have to pay their estimated tax bill in March and November every year. If companies pay too much tax in March they receive interest on the overpaid amount until November the following year when tax authorities finish calculation of taxes.

Many of the biggest public listed companies in Denmark are widely recognised as solid and with strong balance sheets.

Companies like insulin maker Novo Nordisk, food and ingredients maker Chr. Hansen and industrial enzyme maker Novozymes have very little or no debt.

Novo Nordisk said it expects higher profit in 2015 and as a result of that it expects to pay more taxes.

"Novo Nordisk has paid the bulk of taxes for year in March," head of corporate tax at Novo Nordisk, Ole Bendixen wrote in a mail to Reuters.

He declined give any further comments. Chr. Hansen and Novozymes declined to comment.

($1 = 6.7227 Danish crowns)