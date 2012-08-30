UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
COPENHAGEN Aug 30 Denmark sold 11.46 billion Danish crowns worth of treasury bills at an overbid auction on Thursday, the central bank said. Bids for the three series of T-bills totalled 18.86 billion crowns, the Nationalbank said, and yields on all three series were negative. Settlement is on September 3 it said.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts