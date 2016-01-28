COPENHAGEN Jan 28 The Danish central bank said it did not accept any of the 1.82 billion Danish crowns ($266 million) of bids at a treasury bill auction on Thursday.

At its last auction on Jan. 13, the central bank sold 3.2 billion crowns-worth of T-bills after receiving bids of 4.12 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.8335 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)